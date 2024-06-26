Ankr (ANKR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10.11 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. In the last week, Ankr has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for about $0.0312 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market capitalization of $311.66 million and approximately $10.11 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Ankr alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012197 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010001 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,405.94 or 1.00029938 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012533 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005638 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00078779 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03165743 USD and is up 1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 315 active market(s) with $13,123,909.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.