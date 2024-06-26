Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Plans $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years. Annaly Capital Management has a dividend payout ratio of 95.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.2%.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 0.6 %

NLY stock opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Read Our Latest Report on NLY

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.