Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 6,323 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,022 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.1% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $31,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Visa alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Valley Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 10,631 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,125 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. TD Cowen began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 1.0 %

V stock opened at $273.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $274.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.41. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.02 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.