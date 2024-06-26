Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,313 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $170.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.27 and a 200-day moving average of $167.26. The stock has a market cap of $301.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 183.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.64.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

