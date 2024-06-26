Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.3% per year over the last three years. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 122.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 112.0%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 52.35 and a current ratio of 52.35. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,095.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,095.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,625 shares in the company, valued at $606,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

