Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Upgraded by Rosenblatt Securities to Buy

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $260.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $196.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.36% from the company’s previous close.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AAPL. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $209.07 on Wednesday. Apple has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Apple by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 609,759 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $104,397,000 after buying an additional 79,153 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,309 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 26,884 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 149,158 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.