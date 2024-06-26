Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,594,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after buying an additional 158,094 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,613,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,493,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,664,000 after buying an additional 61,040 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCUS opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $25.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.92. The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.77 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 97.47% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 480.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

