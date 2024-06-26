Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Chairman Bennett Rosenthal Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $19,791,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bennett Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.41, for a total transaction of $14,041,000.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 50,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.72, for a total transaction of $6,486,000.00.

Ares Management Stock Performance

ARES stock opened at $135.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $90.49 and a 12 month high of $150.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.39.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 166.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARES. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $176.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.29.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,819,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 395.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 31,646 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,000,000 after buying an additional 26,012 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $974,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

