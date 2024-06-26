Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Free Report) traded down 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.32 ($0.03). 302,367 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,777,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

Ariana Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £26.27 million, a PE ratio of 335.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.30.

Ariana Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ariana Resources plc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Turkey. The company explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, uranium, zinc, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its projects include the Kiziltepe Gold-Silver mine and Tavsan gold project located in western Turkey; and Salinbas gold project located in north-eastern Turkey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ariana Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ariana Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.