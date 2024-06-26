Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Artivion were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 519,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,156,000 after acquiring an additional 80,214 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

AORT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of AORT stock opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. Artivion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.45 million, a P/E ratio of -98.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.22.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $97.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.30 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

