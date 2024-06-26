Aua Capital Management LLC Sells 2,037 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aua Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,223 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.7% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.37.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $186.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

