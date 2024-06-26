Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading Up 6.4%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 1,575,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 7,549,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AUR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 45,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $144,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 389,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,433.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 44.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 4.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 176,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 14.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

