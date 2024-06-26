AvalonBay Communities, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.70 (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 1.70 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

AvalonBay Communities has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years. AvalonBay Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 122.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to earn $11.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.3%.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 1.0 %

AVB opened at $204.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.33. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $160.45 and a 1-year high of $208.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.22.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

