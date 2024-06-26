Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Avista alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter valued at about $935,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avista during the 4th quarter valued at $2,841,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Avista during the 3rd quarter valued at $966,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Avista by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,539,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,519,000 after buying an additional 26,454 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter worth $4,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVA. StockNews.com upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho raised Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Avista Price Performance

AVA opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $40.13.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.09). Avista had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $594.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Latisha Diane Hill sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $61,557.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,387.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $92,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,071.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Latisha Diane Hill sold 1,700 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $61,557.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,085 shares in the company, valued at $401,387.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,916 shares of company stock valued at $215,268 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avista Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.