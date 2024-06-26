B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Slagle Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 474,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 236,199 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,106,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,494,000 after purchasing an additional 78,838 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 38,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RITM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

Rithm Capital Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Rithm Capital

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.