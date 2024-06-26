B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $111,362.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,591 shares in the company, valued at $982,586.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $111,362.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,591 shares in the company, valued at $982,586.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $77,819.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,071.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,826 shares of company stock worth $1,080,597. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXST stock opened at $157.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.30 and a 12-month high of $187.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.22.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 57.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

