B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $344,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,505,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.21. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $45.44.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

