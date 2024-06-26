B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $347,000 Position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth $55,000. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth $418,000.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.8 %

QJUN opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.79.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

