B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 96.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 96.5% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 232,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 114,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 393.5% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 385,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 307,060 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $38.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

