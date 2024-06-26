B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $374,000 Position in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Free Report) by 232.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,200 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Checkpoint Therapeutics worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,426,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 362,000 shares during the period. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Shares of CKPT stock opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $74.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

