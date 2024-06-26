B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 24,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $107.07 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $80.74 and a 52 week high of $108.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

