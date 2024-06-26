B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 191 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AAON alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,779 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AAON by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,354,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,778,000 after purchasing an additional 25,178 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AAON by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,774,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,606,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,361,000 after purchasing an additional 847,953 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AAON by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,024,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,706,000 after purchasing an additional 49,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAON shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. William Blair started coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

AAON Trading Up 5.9 %

AAON opened at $84.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.93. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $96.34. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 0.80.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). AAON had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. AAON’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Insider Transactions at AAON

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $2,146,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,778.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,869. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,146,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,778.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.