Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 7,226.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.99. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

