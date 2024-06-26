Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 154 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at $546,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at $546,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,214 shares in the company, valued at $261,916.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,100 shares of company stock worth $483,450 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCCO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Southern Copper

Southern Copper Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE SCCO opened at $109.22 on Wednesday. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $67.64 and a one year high of $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $85.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.31.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 30.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 1.33%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.