Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 1,912 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JD.com alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in JD.com by 3.0% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 201,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in JD.com by 2.9% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 563,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,422,000 after acquiring an additional 15,692 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 32,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD stock opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.99. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $36.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.75 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. HSBC increased their target price on JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on JD.com in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JD.com

About JD.com

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.