Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 546 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 22,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.82.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Northern Trust stock opened at $82.06 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

