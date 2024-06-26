Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BR. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $200.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.21 and a 52 week high of $210.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

