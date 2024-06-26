Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 52,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KOF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.45.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Up 0.4 %

KOF stock opened at $84.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.89. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $69.33 and a twelve month high of $104.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

