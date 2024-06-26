Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 109 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,945 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in First Solar by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 3,600 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,634 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 691 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in First Solar by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,799 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 445 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $274.00 price target (up from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Solar from $240.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Solar from $195.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.72.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $407,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,892.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,890 shares of company stock valued at $13,709,131. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $256.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $306.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.47.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

