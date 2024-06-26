Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG opened at $80.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $81.32.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

