Ballentine Partners LLC Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of COF stock opened at $134.86 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.23 and a 12-month high of $149.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

