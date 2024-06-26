Ballentine Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ADM opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.52.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

