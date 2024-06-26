Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 170 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Okta by 6,192.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,172,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,181,000 after buying an additional 3,121,809 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $150,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Okta by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,085,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,854,000 after purchasing an additional 897,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Okta by 1,465.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,823,000 after purchasing an additional 732,900 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, June 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.58.

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,645,972.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OKTA opened at $88.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.61.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.27. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

