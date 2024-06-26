Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 266 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,517 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Mariner LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in DexCom by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in DexCom by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 174,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,314,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.94.

In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $49,126.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,648.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,700 shares of company stock valued at $7,911,495. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $110.31 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.29 and a 200 day moving average of $125.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.17, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

