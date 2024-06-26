Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get WPP alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in WPP by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 59,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 40,254 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WPP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in WPP by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 97,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WPP by 27.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 28,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in WPP by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.38. WPP plc has a 52 week low of $41.13 and a 52 week high of $57.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WPP

WPP Company Profile

(Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.