Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 150 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,575,000. Hyperion Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 168,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SDY stock opened at $127.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $132.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.08 and its 200 day moving average is $126.83.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

