Ballentine Partners LLC Takes $257,000 Position in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,597 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,342,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,003,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,011 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter worth $25,027,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 35,493.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,279,602 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,593,000 after buying an additional 1,276,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 3,562,919 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,590,000 after buying an additional 995,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

NYSE:AU opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $26.01.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

