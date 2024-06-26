Ballentine Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Insulet alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,476,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,056,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,455 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,029,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,742,264,000 after buying an additional 29,387 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $263,144,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $227,655,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,623,000 after acquiring an additional 316,649 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PODD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.18.

Insulet Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $205.75 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $298.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.21.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $596,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,703,807.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Insulet news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $299,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $596,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,586 shares in the company, valued at $7,703,807.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,286 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.