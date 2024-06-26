Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 209,030 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,837 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 69,268,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,441,000 after purchasing an additional 30,188,950 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,509,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,762 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 34,330,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,418 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,204,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,275,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,964,000 after acquiring an additional 476,197 shares during the last quarter.

BBD opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 6.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

