Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank First were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank First by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Bank First by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank First by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Bank First by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BFC. Hovde Group lowered Bank First from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank First from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of BFC stock opened at $78.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.31. The firm has a market cap of $794.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.33. Bank First Co. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $92.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 32.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank First Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

