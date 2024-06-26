Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Decreased by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.97. 10,051,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,649,090. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.95. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $40.34. The company has a market cap of $304.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

