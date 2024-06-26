Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,474 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.09. The company has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $73.98 and a 12-month high of $100.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.10). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.125 per share. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $137.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

