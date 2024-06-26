Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 850 Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Birkenstock by 358.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Birkenstock Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE:BIRK opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. Birkenstock Holding plc has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $61.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Birkenstock ( NYSE:BIRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $522.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Birkenstock from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Birkenstock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Birkenstock from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Birkenstock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.56.

About Birkenstock

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

