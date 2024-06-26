Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $60,000 in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 650 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMED. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $23,015,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,953 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,079,000 after buying an additional 41,206 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Amedisys by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 39,855 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 23,655 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 710,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,559,000 after acquiring an additional 461,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMED shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.80.

Amedisys Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $92.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.55 and a twelve month high of $97.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $571.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.38 million. Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

