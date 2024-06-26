Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 3,000 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 71,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 59,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 889,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 155,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

NYSE NOK opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

