Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) by 117.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BYND shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Argus upgraded Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

BYND stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $422.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.24 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

