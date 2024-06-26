Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 3,111 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 75.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. CWM LLC raised its position in GXO Logistics by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

GXO opened at $48.47 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.38 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GXO. BNP Paribas raised GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,035,659.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

