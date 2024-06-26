Barclays Upgrades AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) to Strong-Buy

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $79.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.48. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $80.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.13.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 468.4% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.