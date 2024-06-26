Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Acquires 824 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2,009.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 525,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,704,000 after purchasing an additional 500,315 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 892,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,182,000 after purchasing an additional 42,267 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. New Street Research started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

