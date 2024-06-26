Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHH opened at $63.44 on Wednesday. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.00 and a 52-week high of $86.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

